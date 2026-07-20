Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Torren Management LLC

Torren Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,633 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,982 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $346.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $368.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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