Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,949 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,259,020 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $83,356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,761 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after buying an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,900,078,000 after buying an additional 8,112,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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