Polymer Capital Management US LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management US LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 275,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 669,191 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $230,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

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