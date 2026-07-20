Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,633 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,982 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 20,140 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.11.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $346.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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