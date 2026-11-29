Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,305 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alphabet by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,900,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,612,704,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 31,745,979 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,058,385,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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