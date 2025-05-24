AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,856 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $337,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. 3M has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. 3M's payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

