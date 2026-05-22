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AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,099 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated a new position in Sandisk during Q4, buying 1,099 shares valued at about $261,000.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or adjusted their Sandisk holdings, while analyst sentiment remains bullish with several raised price targets and an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus.
  • Sandisk’s latest earnings were very strong, with EPS of $23.41 versus $14.17 expected and revenue up 251% year over year, helping drive the stock higher.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sandisk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sandisk by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sandisk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,157.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Up 10.7%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,542.24 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $966.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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