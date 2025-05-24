AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $309.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.22. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Accenture's payout ratio is 48.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here