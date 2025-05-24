AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,340 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,306 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

