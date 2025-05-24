AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,742,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $655.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $609.02 and its 200 day moving average is $648.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

