AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 16,765 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the bank's stock after selling 16,765 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in WaFd were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 225,602 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,506,368 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,002 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. WaFd's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WaFd from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.50.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

