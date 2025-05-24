AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 3,985 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,596,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $87.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

