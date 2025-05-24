AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 9,226 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.04 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge's payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

