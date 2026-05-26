AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 28,080 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.3% of AlphaQuest LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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