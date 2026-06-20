Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,235 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 466.6% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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