Alta Park Capital LP Invests $15.52 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $15,515,000. Micron Technology makes up 1.9% of Alta Park Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $718.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here