AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $695.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $720.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.36. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

More Invesco QQQ News

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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