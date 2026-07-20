AlTi Global Inc. Buys 941 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company's stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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