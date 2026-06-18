Altimeter Capital Management LP Has $162.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,290 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 206,158 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Altimeter Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 14B Captial Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,235,987 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,951,864,000 after buying an additional 835,985 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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