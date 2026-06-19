Amanah Holdings Trust Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,292,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 3.1% of Amanah Holdings Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amanah Holdings Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $437.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $440.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $372.90 and its 200-day moving average is $299.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

View Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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