Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,973 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 12.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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