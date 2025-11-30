Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Marest Capital LLC's 7th Largest Position

Marest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Marest Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marest Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

