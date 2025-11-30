Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's 5th Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

