Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Next Capital Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,967 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Next Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb lowered Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

