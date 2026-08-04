Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Cura Wealth Advisors LLC

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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