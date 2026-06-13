Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,515 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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