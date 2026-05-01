Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,412 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,072 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,217 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 352,857 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $81,446,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $265.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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