Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,439 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 23,826 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

