Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,874 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of SouthState Bank Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,248 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 30,746 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 240.5% in the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 28,445 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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