Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 314.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.16% of Ameresco worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameresco Trading Up 12.5%

AMRC opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at $764,277.28. This trade represents a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $681,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Ameresco to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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