American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Verbena Value LP

Verbena Value LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,823 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,623 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 6.4% of Verbena Value LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verbena Value LP owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $39,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here