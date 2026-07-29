American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,666 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of American Electric Power worth $158,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,378,000 after buying an additional 937,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,174,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,479,000 after buying an additional 927,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4%

AEP stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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