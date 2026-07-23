American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 305.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Express by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,221 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $429,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,242 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 17,113.6% during the 1st quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 116,708 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 33.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,320 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

American Express expanded its global partnership with ALL Accor, adding elite status matching and Membership Rewards points transfers starting in 2026 across 12 markets. The move strengthens AmEx’s travel and premium-card value proposition, which could support cardholder engagement and spending. Positive Sentiment: AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Here's How AXP Strengthens Its B2B Payments Beyond the Platinum Card

AmEx also announced new B2B payments tools, including automation features and a Bottomline partnership through BIP Connect to link buyers with Paymode vendors. This should improve payment efficiency, broaden commercial card usage, and deepen AmEx’s foothold in corporate payments. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. American Express and Bottomline Partner to Streamline B2B Payments

Additional coverage highlighted the same B2B initiative and the rollout of automated invoice reporting, reinforcing the market’s view that American Express is building a more scalable commercial payments platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are also watching American Express ahead of its July 24 Q2 earnings release, with expectations calling for higher revenue and earnings on stronger network volumes and interest income. That backdrop can add optimism if investors believe AmEx can meet or beat estimates. Can AmEx Beat Q2 Earnings on Higher Network Volumes & Interest Income?

American Express Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $348.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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