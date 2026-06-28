American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.21% of American Express worth $438,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $341.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $361.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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