American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,797 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of American Express worth $171,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $332.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

AXP stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $347.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here