American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853,217 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 118,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of American Express worth $1,165,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $358.61 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.30. The company has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded American Express to Overweight and named it a preferred pick, pointing to the company’s stronger spending-linked revenue model even as broader market worries rise.

JPMorgan upgraded American Express to Overweight and named it a preferred pick, pointing to the company’s stronger spending-linked revenue model even as broader market worries rise. Positive Sentiment: American Express raised its Platinum Card annual fee to $895, a roughly 29% increase, and reports say retention remains high — a favorable sign for future card-fee revenue.

American Express raised its Platinum Card annual fee to $895, a roughly 29% increase, and reports say retention remains high — a favorable sign for future card-fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s key holdings and a stock to watch, which can support investor confidence in the long-term story.

Several articles highlighted American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s key holdings and a stock to watch, which can support investor confidence in the long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Research pieces also pointed to strong earnings growth and price momentum, reinforcing expectations for solid fundamentals heading into the July 24 earnings report.

Research pieces also pointed to strong earnings growth and price momentum, reinforcing expectations for solid fundamentals heading into the July 24 earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: American Express was featured in a branded Montauk/EDITION Hotels event, which is positive for marketing and cardholder engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself.

American Express was featured in a branded Montauk/EDITION Hotels event, which is positive for marketing and cardholder engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-news around Visa’s AI banking assistant and the reported PayPal takeover chatter may influence sentiment for payments names broadly, but the direct impact on AXP is limited.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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