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American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its American Express stake by 8.1% in the first quarter, selling 29,298 shares and leaving it with 331,156 shares valued at about $100.2 million.
  • American Express reported quarterly EPS of $4.28, topping estimates, while revenue rose 11.4% year over year to $14.21 billion. The company also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of $17.30 to $17.90.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, payable August 10, representing a 1.1% annualized yield. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.19.
  • Interested in American Express? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,156 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 29,298 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in American Express were worth $100,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1%

American Express stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.89. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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