American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,226 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $44,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,089 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.44.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

