American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Raised by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,901 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the period. American Public Education makes up 5.9% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of American Public Education worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Public Education by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Public Education by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded American Public Education to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

