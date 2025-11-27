American Tower Corporation $AMT Holdings Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in American Tower were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.4% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.08. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.44.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

