American Tower Corporation $AMT Stake Cut by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 47,069 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $99,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.0%

AMT opened at $183.77 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders also approved a new 2026 equity incentive plan, which may help align management with long-term growth execution and retention. American Tower Shareholders Approve New Equity Incentive Plan

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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