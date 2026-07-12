American Trust Sells 1,151 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of American Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Trust's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained generally constructive, with multiple firms reiterating Buy/Overweight views and price targets around or above current levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Costco despite the recent pullback.

Analysts remained generally constructive, with multiple firms reiterating Buy/Overweight views and price targets around or above current levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Costco despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Costco announced a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Costco stock overview and dividend note

Costco announced a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Positive Sentiment: Management also expanded its digital wallet feature, which could improve checkout speed and customer convenience. Costco makes payment change that could speed up checkout for members

Management also expanded its digital wallet feature, which could improve checkout speed and customer convenience. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little signal for near-term trading.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little signal for near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focusing on a slowdown in June sales momentum and weaker adjusted comparable-sales growth, which raises concern that Costco may be losing some near-term growth speed. Reuters article reference

Investors are focusing on a slowdown in June sales momentum and weaker adjusted comparable-sales growth, which raises concern that Costco may be losing some near-term growth speed. Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying as Walmart and Kroger cut prices, increasing pressure on Costco’s value proposition and margin outlook.

Competition is intensifying as Walmart and Kroger cut prices, increasing pressure on Costco’s value proposition and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: New headlines about a class-action lawsuit alleging Costco sold protein powder with heavy metals add legal and reputational risk. Consumers sue Costco over heavy metals in protein powder

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $916.25. 2,099,105 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,933. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $983.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $975.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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