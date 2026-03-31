American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of American Water Works worth $287,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,650,543,000 after buying an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,551,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $559,951,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,817,000 after purchasing an additional 494,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,779,526 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,882,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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