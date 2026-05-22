American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,154 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 43,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of American Water Works worth $71,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.28 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.American Water Works's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here