Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MU opened at $751.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.03 and a 200 day moving average of $388.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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