Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in GE Vernova by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,039.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $978.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $790.29. The company has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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