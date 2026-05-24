Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,025 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,025 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 4.1%

SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The company has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $982.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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