Americana Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $2,783,807. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $458.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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