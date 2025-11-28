Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $533.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $453.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

