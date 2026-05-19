Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $442.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $420.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $367.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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